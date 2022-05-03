JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – According to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico, The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects a federal right to abortion.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) quickly tweeted a response, saying, “The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate. The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.”

Representative Vicky Hartzler (R) also responded in a tweet, saying, ” This leak is outrageous & dangerous. I pray & remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious & threatens the independence of our highest court. Our judicial system should never be intimidated by the woke Left.”

Congressman Billy Long (R) released a statement, saying, “I was a senior in high school when Roe v. Wade was decided,” Congressman Long said. “I didn’t understand abortion then, and I don’t understand it now. Killing an innocent human life is simply incomprehensible to me. I am optimistic that these reports are true, and that the Supreme Court will do the right thing, finally overturning this travesty of a decision. I have always stood up for the Right to Life, and will continue to do so.”

Missouri Democratic Legislators have not yet released any statements regarding the draft opinion.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) tweeted a response, saying, “I have advocated for the reversal of Roe v. Wade all my political career. The leak from someone within the court is reprehensible and should lead to an investigation but I do hope the court returns authority to the states.”

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R) said in a tweet, “The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary. In the meantime, Roe was egregiously wrong from the beginning & I pray the Court follows the Constitution & allows the states to once again protect unborn life.”