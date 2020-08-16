Mississippi flag could have Choctaw-inspired diamond shape

Reuben Anderson, seated left, and Mary Graham, and other members of a commission that will recommend a new Mississippi state flag, discuss flag choices, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. The screen above Anderson and Graham shows people participating remotely in the commission meeting and images of nine flags chosen as finalists, although a graphic artist was set to make small changes to some of the designs. Mississippi recently retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The new Mississippi flag could include a magnolia or stars or representations of rivers. Or it could reflect the state’s Native American heritage with a diamond shape that is important to the Choctaw community.

A commission met Friday and selected the final nine design proposals. That will be reduced to the final five on Tuesday.

One commissioner is Cyrus Ben, the chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

He says the diamond shape frequently appears in baskets and beadwork.

Mississippi recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem.

The new flag cannot have that symbol.