Minnesota producers euthanize livestock; food supply stable

A health worker does a drive-up test on a driver at People’s Center, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Minneapolis during expanded coronavirus testing as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tries to get the numbers of tests up. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s top agriculture official says producers are having to euthanize pigs and chickens because of decreased demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But state Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said Monday that Minnesota’s food supply is stable, although consumers may see some higher prices, especially if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Minnesota’s meat processing capacity has taken a big hit as the Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the JBS pork plant in Worthington, in southwestern Minnesota, temporarily shut down due to workers becoming sick with COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Minnesota has recorded 175 cases of COVID-19 associated with meat processing plants.