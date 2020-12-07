Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time

Jayden Messick, 9, helps his parents, Brian and Airis Messick, prepare lunch at their apartment in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The Messicks have had to turn to food banks after both lost their jobs in the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Airris, who just turned 30, found work in August, ironically, at the state unemployment office. “I hear people’s stories all day,” she says. “I listen to moms cry about not having money to take care of their kids. My heart aches for the people who get denied.” (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

As a year marked by coronavirus nears an end, millions of Americans are depending on food banks to stave off hunger. Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, has distributed 4.2 billion meals in an 8-month period.

That’s an unprecedented pace in the group’s history.

Phyllis Marder poses with her cat, Nellie, with food she recently obtained from a local food bank in the dining room of her home in Evanston, Ill., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. At first, Marder, 66, didn’t tell anyone about going to food pantries. Then she had a change of heart. “Keeping a secret makes things get worse,” she says ’”… and makes me feel worse about myself, and so I decided that it was more important to talk about it.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Phyllis Marder walks along a River Park bike trail Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Chicago. She’ll be working as a coronavirus contract tracer for a nearby county. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Phyllis Marder participates in a virtual Tohar study of the Torah at her home in Evanston, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. At first, Marder, 66, didn’t tell anyone about going to food pantries. Then she had a change of heart. “Keeping a secret makes things get worse,” she says ’”… and makes me feel worse about myself, and so I decided that it was more important to talk about it.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Norman Butler, a first time food bank user, and his girlfriend Cheryl Butler wait overnight in their car, along with others lined up to receive food at a distribution point in Metairie, La., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Before the pandemic, Norman, 53, flourished in the tourism-dominated city, working as an airport shuttle and limousine driver, a valet and hotel doorman. Since March when the normally bustling streets turned silent, the only work he’s had has been as an Uber driver. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Norman Butler, a first-time food bank user, talks with his girlfriend, Cheryl Butler, as they sit in their car overnight waiting in line at a food distribution point in Metairie, La., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Before the pandemic, Norman, 53, flourished in the tourism-dominated city, working as an airport shuttle and limousine driver, a valet and hotel doorman. Since March when the normally bustling streets turned silent, the only work he’s had has been as an Uber driver. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Volunteers distribute food to people who waited in line in their cars overnight, at a food distribution point in Metairie, La., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Airis Messick, left, and Brian Messick, right, eat lunch with this 9-year-old son, Jayden, at their apartment in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Messick and her husband have had to turn to food banks after both lost their jobs in the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Airris, who just turned 30, found work in August, ironically, at the state unemployment office. “I hear people’s stories all day,” she says. “I listen to moms cry about not having money to take care of their kids. My heart aches for the people who get denied.” (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Airis Messick, left, and Brian Messick, right, eat lunch at their apartment in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Messick and her husband have had to turn to food banks after both lost their jobs in the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

From left, Eliel Leocadio, 12, sisters Zeret, 10, Areli, 9, and their mother, Abigail Leocadio, bring food into their home after volunteers Mary Ann Kneip and her husband, Pete Kneip, from St. Vincent de Paul, make a delivery Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. When Abigail Leocadio’s husband, a restaurant cook, was laid off earlier in the pandemic, her income _ barely more than the $11 state minimum wage _ wasn’t enough to cover their expenses. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Norman Butler unboxes food that he received at a food distribution point, in his apartment, after waiting in line overnight, in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Before the pandemic, Butler, 53, flourished in the tourism-dominated city, working as an airport shuttle and limousine driver, a valet and hotel doorman. Since March when the normally bustling streets turned silent, the only work he’s had has been as an Uber driver. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

From left, Abigail Leocadio, stands with her children, Areli, 9, Eliel, 12, Zeret, 10, and Samai, 15, after a delivery from the Emmaus House food pantry Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Leocadio says the food provides less than half of what her family eats in four weeks, but significantly reduces their monthly bill. Before the pandemic, the family was saving to buy a house, but that money has been wiped out. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

From left, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers Mary Ann Kneip and her husband, Pete Kneip, pray with Zeret Leocadio, 10; her sister, Areli, 9; her brother, Eliel, 12; her mother, Abigail, and her sister Samai, 15, after the Kneips made a delivery from the Emmaus House food pantry Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. When her husband, a restaurant cook, was laid off earlier in the pandemic, her income _ barely more than the $11 state minimum wage _ wasn’t enough to cover their expenses. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Johnna Nieves, left, opens her van as Idalia Nunez, right, of the Second Harvest Food Bank loads the vehicle with a weeks supply of food in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. While food banks have become critical during the pandemic, they’re just one path for combating hunger. For every meal from a food bank, a federal program called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps _ provides nine. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Briana Dominguez, left, continues to work remotely at a her job which will be eliminated at the end of December, as her sons Nehemiah Powell, 14, standing, and Noah Scott watch TV in their Skokie, Ill., apartment on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Her family is moving to Georgia where living costs are lower. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Briana Dominguez poses for a portrait outside her family’s apartment building in Skokie, Ill., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, holding the bag of groceries she received at the Hillside Food Pantry. “I never thought it would be me…” she says of her visits to the food bank in Evanston, Illinois. “But you do what you gotta do to survive.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Briana Dominguez, center, sits with her sons, Noah Scott, 4, left, and Nehemiah Powell, 14, for a portrait inside their their Skokie, Ill., apartment with groceries she received at the Hillside Food Pantry. After her employer eliminated her job, the family is moving to Georgia where living costs are lower. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Nehemiah Powell, 14, watches TV and eats noodles Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, following his virtual school gym workout at his home in Skokie, Ill. After his mother’s employer eliminated her job, the family is moving to Georgia where living costs are lower. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Tyson Foods employee, Silvia De Leon, drives home from a local food pantry at the Community Baptist Church of Noel, in Noel, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. De Leon contracted COVID-19 at the end of June and was out of work for several weeks. She has utilized the pantry every Saturday for the past five months as she and her retired husband pay off coronavirus related medical bills. “If it weren’t for this, I don’t know what I’d do,” said De Leon. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Bags of food from a local church pantry sit on the kitchen table in the home of Silvia De Leon in Noel, Mo., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. After losing her sense of taste, the Tyson Foods employee realized she had contracted the coronavirus and was out of work for several weeks. She has utilized the food pantry every Saturday for the past five months as she and her retired husband pay off coronavirus related medical bills. “If it weren’t for this, I don’t know what I’d do,” said De Leon. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Silvia De Leon pours a handmade salsa into a pot of chicken after returning home from a local church food pantry in Noel, Mo., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. After contracting the coronavirus in late June, De Leon was unable to work and her medical bills mounted. For the past five months, she has utilized the pantry every week to sustain the household she shares with her retired husband. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

















An Associated Press analysis of most of the group’s food banks found a nearly 57 percent increase in food distribution compared with last year.

Experts say Latinos, Blacks, and households with children and women are among those at greatest risk of hunger.