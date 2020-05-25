Milkman delivery is making a comeback in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CNN) –The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many businesses and workers but the business of home-delivery has become essential.

One type of delivery that you may have thought went by the wayside long ago is actually seeing a resurgence in some areas.

The milkman is making a comeback.

For Doug Wade, owner of Wade’s Dairy in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the idea to get back into the delivery service came after a lot of his clients, like area schools, shut down.

“The phones started ringing for people looking for a home delivery service. ‘Do you do this?’ ‘No, we don’t.’ We did it in the past — but after you had enough of these calls, you start saying, ‘Geez, I wonder if this could be a viable way to sell milk again,” said Wade.

Wade’s Dairy now delivers to 260 customers in 30 towns across the state.

It isn’t just milk that they sell, the company also sells a variety of dairy and non-dairy products, including yogurt, eggs, and meats.

He said he’s hopeful the rise in demand will continue after the pandemic.