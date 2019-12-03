Midwest’s winter storm is aiming at the Northeast

ALBANY, NEW YORK (KCAU) –The winter storm that hit the Midwest just a few days ago is now aimed at the Northeast.

At least 14 states from Tennessee to Maine are under winter weather alerts for snow and ice.

Neighborhoods and roads covered with snow in many parts of the northeast.

Vehicles struggling to move as snowplow drivers brave the treacherous conditions.

In Albany, New York, at least 20 inches have fallen as determined drivers try to dig their way out.

“Beautiful. Even though I shoveled out last night, the way to get out, but I’m buried again,” said Charles Bell, Albany resident.

“I just hate driving in snow. It’s always a mess and it’s cold and not fun,” said Kaja Jansson, Albany resident.

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, declared a state of emergency in seven counties.

In Orange County, New York, plows are busy trying to clear slick roads so drivers can avoid crashes and some residents happy with their efforts.

“A lot better than last year’s first storm. They are doing pretty good, they are keeping up with it,” said Russ Pysner, resident.

And a similar predicament in New England.

In Massachusetts, the snow is coming down at up to two inches an hour and is expected to keep falling all day Monday.

At airports, more than 600 flights into or out of the U.S. canceled by Monday afternoon along with thousands of delays.

And in Connecticut, frustration mounting as passengers left stranded trying to book new flights home.

Patience tested for many.

By mid-day, New York State Police had responded to more than 700 weather-related crashes, so it is expected to be a messy and potentially dangerous commute home on Monday.

Forecasters expect the snow to continue through Tuesday morning.