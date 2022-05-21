A 28-year-old middle-school counselor accused earlier of sexually abusing a juvenile faces additional charges.

On Thursday evening, the West Liberty Police Department arrested Emily Resendiz on several additional charges, according to a news release from police.

“The West Liberty Police Department reviewed evidence obtained from search warrants and other sources and more evidence was discovered in this case,” the release says.

Based on that evidence, the release says, Resendiz was arrested on 13 additional charges:

• Nine counts of second-degree sex abuse

• One count of sex abuse – continuous sexual abuse of a child

• One count of lascivious conduct with a minor (aggravated)

• One count of contempt – violation of a no-contact order

• One count of tampering with a witness,

West Liberty Police arrested Emily Resendiz in March on several charges, including sexual exploitation and second-degree sex abuse.

In a financial affidavit filed earlier in Muscatine County Court, Resendiz said at the time she worked for The Children’s Place and West Liberty Middle School.

At that time, Muscatine County Court documents show Resendiz faced two felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse and an aggravated-misdemeanor charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor/therapist.

The incidents, according to arrest affidavits

On Jan. 24, 2022, the West Liberty Police Department was made aware of sexual exploitation between Resendiz and a juvenile, according to a news release from West Liberty Police Chief Eric Werling.

Resendiz was, at the time of the incident, a counselor at the West Liberty Middle School. Photos of the defendant kissing the victim were found on the victim’s phone, arrest affidavits say.

An investigation “led to officers discovering that sexual abuse had taken place at (her) home,” affidavits say. Recent affidavits say there were 11 occasions of abuse from Dec. 6, 2021, to Jan. 24, 2022.

The West Liberty Police Department was assisted by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the JFACT Lab in Johnson County as they served several warrants and collected multiple pieces of evidence, according to the release.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 in Muscatine County Court, where a no-contact order is set for June 2, documents say.

In March, Resendiz pleaded not guilty to the charges at that time.

On Friday, Resendiz was being held on $105,000 cash-only bond in Muscatine County Jail, correctional officials told Local 4 News.

The investigation continues

The West Liberty Police Department still seeks more information for the investigation, the release says. “If you or anyone you know has any information about this case, please contact the West Liberty Police Department by calling 319-627-2223,” the release says.

“Sexual abuse is a serious crime and is never the fault of the victim,” the release says. “If you or someone you know is a survivor of a sex crime, we encourage you to report it to law enforcement so we can assist you with resources.”