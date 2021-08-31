MidAmerican Energy sending crews to Louisiana to assist with recovery efforts

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy plans to send crews to Louisiana to help restore electric service following Hurricane Ida.

The energy company says 120 employees and contractors are going to southern Louisiana to help with recovery efforts. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than 1 million customers in Louisiana.

“The [employees and contractors] are trained. They know what they’re doing,” said Geoff Greenwood, media relations manager for MidAmerican Energy. “They work safely, and they are eager to help people in need down in the Louisiana area who have been just devastated by this hurricane.”

MidAmerican Energy says it is sending linemen, tree crews and a support team. Greenwood says cleanup efforts will be a challenge.

“The heat, the humidity, the catastrophic loss of service, super long days, they don’t know where they’ll be eating, where they will be sleeping, but they do know that this is what they want to do, and they are gratified to be able to help people in need,” said Greenwood.

MidAmerican Energy is working out the logistics for the trip. Greenwood said crews will leave Iowa Wednesday morning and arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday. It’s not yet clear how long crews will be in Louisiana.

MidAmerican Energy, headquartered in Des Moines, serves 795,000 electric customers in Iowa.