LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students have filled classrooms for a new school year, but there are some Kentucky students who are learning in a different type of environment; micro-schools.

Micro-schools are geared towards smaller numbers of students and individualized learning. The Sphinx Academy in Lexington, Kentucky, is a micro-school that has seen a lot of success. Founder and curriculum specialist Wafaa Elghoroury is glad to see students taking advantage of what micro-schools offer.

“The feedback is always, ‘we feel like we’re a lot more prepared for college, for careers, a lot more confident,’ so that really gives us the message that we’re doing all the right things, I think,” Elghoroury said.

The Sphinx Academy serves students in grades nine through 12. It’s modeled after a one-room schoolhouse, allowing for smaller class sizes and a curriculum tailored to each student’s individual needs.

“When they get back and are able to show what they’re capable of and that lightbulb goes off in them, it’s amazing to see and be a part of,” the Academy’s Director of Education and Academic and Dual Credit Coordinator Jennifer Lincoln said.

Students in micro-schools like this one said they’re well-served to find the potential here.

“It’s an incredible environment. I love my teachers, my peers, and the fact that is it a micro-school is great because you have a more personalized community. You have a chance to excel and just be who you are. It’s a really safe environment in Micro-schools,” Sphinx Academy student Madeleine Mischen said.

“I’m really thankful for this because not only is the learning custom-tailored to the student, but it’s very personal with each teacher as there’s probably a 1 to 4 ratio of students to teachers. You really just get that, not home school, but that one-on-one feeling that you can’t get anywhere else,” added student Sean Griffith.

The academy also works to make every opportunity available to students, which is great for students like Jackson Powers who enjoy hands-on learning.

“Me and my parents were looking for something where I could better work with my hands, because I’m really good with my hands and wanted to figure out what to do career wise and have more of a focus on just one student, because it’s independent,” Powers said.

Since it’s fully accredited and state-certified, students who learn better in this environment aren’t missing out on future opportunities.

“I’m planning my way to go to a nice college, and I can really excel and go at my own pace, which is higher. It’s a great place to be, it definitely differs from larger schools,” Mischen said.

