KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City woman and Sioux City native charged with killing her 6-year-old son has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Karvell Stevens.

Kansas City police found Karvell’s body inside a home near East 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the home after receiving a call from a woman inside who claimed “the devil was trying to attack her.”

Newly-released court documents detail what police found at the home.

According to the probable cause statement, as officers responded, they learned multiple children lived at the house and hadn’t been seen for a few days.

Officers ended up forcing their way into the home after seeing what they thought was a portion of a child’s body in the home. Court documents said they made that decision for the safety of any children remaining inside the home.

The document shows police found Haefs covered in blood and two bloody knives and a screwdriver were also located inside the home.

Haefs was transported to the police department where she waived her rights, according to the filing.

The document shows Haefs identified Karvell as her biological child and admitted killing him in the bathtub of the home.

The results of the ordered mental evaluation will determine when Haefs will be back in court.