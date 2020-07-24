McDonald’s to require face masks in all U.S. stores

All McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. will be requiring customers to wear face coverings, according to a release from the company.

The company said the order will go in in place on August 1. The statement said that it will also provide training to staff to “ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way.”

It is response to the continuing pandemic, citing one million new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks alone.

“While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” the company said in the release.

The company said that it developes a series of divider panels and retrofit barrier solutions for both front- and back-of-house which are meant as an additional safety measure.

Another change the McDonald’s is implementing is pausing the reopenings of their dining rooms for another 30 days. They add that any dining room roll back decisions should be guided by state and local guidance.

Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald’s USA, and National Franchise Leadership Alliance Chair Mark Salebra said that the new decisions are part of a commitment “to protecting the health and well-being of our and our franchisees’ employees and customers.”