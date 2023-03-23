(KTLA) — It’s been seven years since McDonald’s removed snack wraps from menus nationwide and while die-hard fans are still waiting for the fast food company to announce its return, they will soon be able to get a version of the snack wrap from Wendy’s.

Starting March 28, the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap will be available at various Wendy’s locations.

“It’s no secret that at Wendy’s, we know Ranch,” John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.

“There are many who’ve tried to master the grilled chicken wrap, but we’re not snacking around with our offering. From our classic creamy ranch sauce to the warm wrap folded perfectly for people on the move, our team built a wrap that’s worthy of the entrée menu.”

The introduction of the new menu item is part of Wendy’s new spring-inspired menu lineup.

Wendy’s Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade and the Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad will also debut on March 28.

Spring has sprung at Wendy’s! Try the new Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad starting March 28. (Wendy’s)

Wendy’s version of the snack wrap isn’t a carbon copy of McDonald’s version, however. For example, Wendy’s wrap will feature grilled chicken, while McDonald’s includes fried chicken. Still, there are some similarities.

The snack wrap isn’t the only McDonald’s item fans are hoping will come back. People have also petitioned for the return of Mighty Wings, the BTS Meal and all-day breakfast.