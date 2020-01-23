Mayors from around the U.S. come to Washington, D.C. for national conference

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – While lawmakers continue to battle over the impeachment in the Senate, more than 270 mayors from around the country are gathering in Washington this week for the National Mayors Conference.

Most of the mayors said their work in the nation’s capital isn’t about who’s red or blue, but about what works for their communities.

Many said tough issues like affordable housing, gun violence, the upcoming census, and aging infrastructure are proof they’ve got a lot in common.

We all care about our city, and we all care about our community, and we’re willing to put our ideology aside to do what is best for our community,” said Rosalynn Bliss, Mayor of Grand Rapids, MI.

“Well as a famous mayor said, there’s no Democratic or Republican way to plow snow or fill potholes,” said Jim Brainard, Mayor of Carmel, IN.

They said the goals are simple: talk up what works, warn about what doesn’t, and listen.

The mayors will stick around Washington until the conference wraps up on Friday.