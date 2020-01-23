Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Mayors from around the U.S. come to Washington, D.C. for national conference

National News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – While lawmakers continue to battle over the impeachment in the Senate, more than 270 mayors from around the country are gathering in Washington this week for the National Mayors Conference.

Most of the mayors said their work in the nation’s capital isn’t about who’s red or blue, but about what works for their communities.

Many said tough issues like affordable housing, gun violence, the upcoming census, and aging infrastructure are proof they’ve got a lot in common.

We all care about our city, and we all care about our community, and we’re willing to put our ideology aside to do what is best for our community,” said Rosalynn Bliss, Mayor of Grand Rapids, MI.

“Well as a famous mayor said, there’s no Democratic or Republican way to plow snow or fill potholes,” said Jim Brainard, Mayor of Carmel, IN.

They said the goals are simple: talk up what works, warn about what doesn’t, and listen.

The mayors will stick around Washington until the conference wraps up on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.