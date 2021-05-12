May 17 tax deadline on the horizon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This tax season has been unusual, between deadline changes and various COVID relief programs, but the May 17 deadline is rapidly approaching.

With the deadline on the horizon, it’s important to file soon, especially if you may end up owing money.

“It’s important to at least make part of your payment or all of your payment if you have an idea what you’re going to owe by May 17 because the taxes, penalty and interest will continue to accrue after May 17,” said Susan McGuire, of the Center of Siouxland.

If you are not able to file by the May 17 deadline, you can file an extension, which will give you till October to finish your filing.