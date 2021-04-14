Matriarch in fight against Dakota Access Pipeline has died

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, a large crowd representing a majority of the remaining Dakota Access Pipeline protesters march out of the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, N.D. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — LaDonna Allard, a woman considered a matriarch in the fight against the Dakota Access pipeline, has died at age 64.

An online obituary says Allard died April 10 in Fort Yates where she lived. Allard founded the first Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in March 2016.

It grew in size over the next few months and inspired others to set up camps where the Cannonball and Missouri rivers meet.

Thousands of people from around the world soon arrived to stand with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its fight against the pipeline.