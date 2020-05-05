Many U.S. airlines are requiring all of its passengers to wear face coverings

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – Major changes to the airline industry during the COVID-19 pandemic with some major companies requiring all passengers to wear face coverings, starting Monday.

While some states begin easing restrictions, many U.S. airlines implementing new ones.

United, Delta, and JetBlue are requiring face masks for all passengers with American and Southwest following suit next Monday.

“Most people are separated, flight attendants wearing masks, more empty than usual,” said a passenger.

Most major U.S. Airlines are now blocking some or all middle seats for social distancing.

One analysis of passenger behavior found if a sick person is seated in the plane, those seated in the row in front, behind, and the two seats on each side are most at risk, with an 80% to 100% chance of infection.

The rest of the plane has a less than 1% chance of picking up those germs.

“The airport seemed very clean. There is not many people here. They are sanitizing everything,” said another passenger.

The number of people flying is slowly increasing but passenger loads in the U.S. are still down 93% from last year.

Airlines parking over 3,000 planes at airports across the country.

“The world changed for airlines and I wish them well,” said Warren Buffet,

Warren buffett told shareholders this weekend that he sold all of his stakes in airlines, altogether is worth $4 billion.

“Travel is not going to get easier. It’s going to get harder and stay harder for years to come. We may not see a return to normal for years,” said Col. Steve Ganyard, ABC News Contributor.

The Chief Communications Officer (CCO) of United Airlines insisted on Good Morning America.

“One thing is certain. People will start buying airline tickets again to travel to have interpersonal connections and relationships that are just essential to what makes being a human being so we’re confident demand will recover,” said Josh Earnest, CCO of United Airlines.

Starting May 6, Denver International Airport will also require all passengers and visitors to wear face masks and ridesharing services like Uber plan to take similar measures.