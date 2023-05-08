(NewsNation) — A man who has been missing since 2021 after an Uber dropped him off has been found dead in Santa Monica, California.

Beau Mann was last seen at a 7-11 in Los Angeles. An Uber picked him up from the store and then dropped him off in Santa Monica on Nov. 30, 2021. A text to 911 was the last anyone heard from Mann. A Facebook page set up to help search for the missing 39-year-old announced his remains were found “in a grassy area” about a mile from where he was dropped off.

There were no details on the circumstances that led up to Mann’s death.

Mann’s remains were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property on Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a police statement. The remains were identified using dental records and have been turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner to determine the cause of death.

His family believes foul play was involved in his disappearance, pointing to the fact that he bought a bag of ice at the store before taking an Uber, a sign he was intending to go home. Mann was set to be married to his partner and was the founder of SoberGrid, which was designed to help recovering addicts.

On Facebook, his family and friends thanked those who helped look for Mann.

“We want to thank all of those who helped us search for him and who prayed for Beau’s safe return over the past year and a half. Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others. We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction,” the Facebook post said.

Anyone with any information on Mann’s death is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256 or Ismael.tavera@santamonica.gov.