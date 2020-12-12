Man riding lawnmower on Kansas highway charged with DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department had an unusual stop Wednesday afternoon on US-75 when deputies had to pull over a man riding a lawnmower.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, shortly after 3 p.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department pulled over Dalton Hunt, 25, as he rode a lawnmower on the southbound shoulder of NW Highway 75.
Hunt was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
