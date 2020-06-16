Man charged with impersonating federal officer at protest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former U.S. Marine has been charged with impersonating a federal officer after the man was armed and wearing tactical gear as he stood alongside police at a protest in Las Vegas last month.

A criminal complaint alleges Zachary Sanns was wearing plain clothes with a tactical vest, helmet and belt, a balaclava, a stun gun and two firearms as he appeared near the front line May 30 with police as they faced off with people protesting the death of George Floyd.

He is charged with one count of false impersonation of an officer or employee of the United States. Sanns’ attorney declined to comment.