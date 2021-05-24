Man beaten and kept in dog cage, police in West Virginia say

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is accused of holding another man in a dog cage against his will in Beckley, West Virginia.

On May 22, Beckley Police responded to a report of a man being held against his will. According to court documents, a witness saw a badly injured man was locked in a dog cage. The witness also told police she saw three men, one of whom she knew as “Joshua Lee,” taunting and threatening to kill the victim if he did not give them a large amount of money.

A video was provided to police by the witness.

According to court documents, much of the recording wasn’t clearly visible, but all three suspects could be heard taunting the victim. The end of the recording reportedly showed Joshua Lafferty following the witness to her car.

When officers and Raleigh County deputies searched the property, they found Joshua Lafferty in the home with the victim. Investigators also found a large dog kennel covered in blood.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He later told officers Lafferty beat him and demanded a large amount of money from him. According to the victim, Lafferty at one point had beaten him with a shovel.

Lafferty was arrested on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is in jail without bond.

Investigators are still looking for two other suspects they believe are involved in this incident.