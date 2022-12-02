(KTLA) – Houston police announced on Friday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

In a media briefing, police say they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and he is being charged with the murder of the 28-year-old artist.

FILE – Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. Authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that a man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Police then announced that 22-year-old Cameron Joshua has been charged with felony possession of a weapon in connection to the case.

“We lost a good man,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said, adding that he talked to Takeoff’s family, and thanked them for their patience as the department worked through facts and the investigation ahead of an arrest.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in the early morning of Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley near the Texas city.

Ball was a member of the Atlanta hip-hop group Migos.

The group was best known for its hits like “Fight Night,” “Versace,” and “Walk It, Talk It.”

