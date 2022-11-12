(WJW) — Attention shoppers: many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

ALDI

ALDI is closed on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Best Buy

Best Buy announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but shoppers can still enjoy holiday deals on the retailer’s website and mobile app.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

A spokesperson with Bed, Bath and Beyond confirmed that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the holiday hours listed on its website. Stores will, however, open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, just like it has in previous years. The stores also close for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Giant Eagle

All Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Home Depot

A Home Depot spokesperson confirmed to FOX 8 that stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

JCPenney

JCPenney announced in a news release that stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year.

Kohl’s

For a third holiday season, Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving. Customers looking forward to shopping on the holiday can do so on its website or app.

The retailer also closed its stores on Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 closure was related to safety concerns spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving to give workers time to spend with their families, a spokesperson said. The home improvement chain will reopen with regular hours on Black Friday.

Macy’s

A spokesperson says Macy’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but customers who want a head start on Black Friday deals can shop online or by using the retailer’s app. Macy’s will be back open on Black Friday.

Petco

Petco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, a spokesperson confirmed.

PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, a spokesperson told FOX 8.

REI

The outdoors-minded store REI is once again not only closed Thanksgiving but Black Friday as well. As part of its #OptOutside initiative, the company’s more than 15,000 employees are instead paid on those days off. In an announcement last week, REI said the initiative will be permanent.

Target

Target announced last November that it will be closed on Thanksgiving moving forward. The retailer was also closed on the holiday in 2020 and 2021. Learn more about Black Friday specials here.

T.J. Maxx

A spokesperson from parent company TJX confirmed that T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores will once again be closed this Thanksgiving.

“We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends,” the spokesperson said.

The stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Trader Joe’s

As usual, the grocery store chain is planning to be closed on Thanksgiving but open on Black Friday, the Club Trader Joe’s website confirmed.

Walmart

A Walmart spokesperson has confirmed to FOX 8 that all of its stores (supercenters and neighborhood markets) will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.