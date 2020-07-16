List of national retailers requiring customers to wear face coverings

by: KCAU Staff

A man pushes a shopping cart after exiting a Walmart store, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Cockeysville, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After Walmart announced on Wednesday that it will require its customers to wear masks starting on July 20, the list of many major nationwide chains to do the same is continuing to grow.

As of July 16, there are 16 chains that are requiring its customers to wear a face-covering or mask when entering into their buildings.

The reason behind the growing trend of this mandate is because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases and health officials and the CDC are urging everyone to wear some kind of face coverings when out in public.

The following nationwide chains that have this mandate are:

KCAU 9 will update the list as more major chains announce face coverings or masks requirements in their stores.

If there are any businesses that we missed, let us know us know by email at news@kcautv.com or on our KCAU 9 News Facebook page.

