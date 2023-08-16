(NEXSTAR) – A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles claims that water filtration company Brita allegedly misled users about the ability of its popular products to remove a number of hazardous contaminants from tap water, including “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, which may cause cancer.

The proposed class action suit claims that Brita, by “falsely, misleadingly, and deceptively marketing” their products “sought to take advantage of consumers’ need for safe and clean drinking water.”

The lawsuit alleges that while Brita claimed their filters would reduce numerous contaminants, including mercury, chlorine, lead, benzene, copper “and more” for “cleaner, great-tasting water,” the company mislead consumers by omitting some of the “highest risk, notorious, or prevalent contaminants,” such as PFAS, arsenic, nitrate and uranium, among others.

PFAS, which have been linked to a number of serious illnesses, including cancer and birth complications, were estimated to be present in 45% of the nation’s tap water, according to a recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The other substances mentioned have numerous, hazardous effects, including kidney damage and risk of diabetes.

A spokesperson for the Clorox Company, which owns Brita, told Nexstar in a statement Wednesday evening: