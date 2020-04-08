Lawmakers pushing for additional funds as Paycheck Protection Program running dry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A wide variety of small businesses have been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus, many are losing a substantial amount of revenue and the federal program to help those businesses is already running dry.

The $30 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed to help businesses pay their employees.

Now, after a rocky launch last week, lawmakers are pushing for a vote to add an additional $250 billion to the program even though Congress members currently cannot return to Capitol Hill in person.

“We’ve got to step up and make sure our businesses exist in two or three months when this is in the rearview mirror. We can assure that assistance gets into the hands of all those small businesses who need it,” Indiana Senator Todd Young (R) said.

Democrats are requesting that more food assistance should be added to the emergency legislation if a vote is held next week.

The president is expected to sign the measure once it’s passed.