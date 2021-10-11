Lava fountains visible inside Kilauea Volcano

Hawaii (AP) — Lava fountains were visibly bubbling up inside the Kilauea Volcano’s crater on the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday.

The eruption began in late September in Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater at the summit on the Big Island.

Officials say it is not near any homes.

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands of residents.

Before that eruption, the volcano had been slowly erupting for decades, but mostly not in densely populated residential areas.