Largest ransomware attack affecting businesses in 17 countries

FILE – This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, July 2, 2021, according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(KCAU) – A major ransomware attack is impacting thousands of companies, many of them small businesses.

Cyber experts say a Russian-backed hacking group is responsible.

It’s already being called the single biggest global ransomware attack on record and its full scope is still unknown. Cyber security experts are working feverishly to stem its impact.

So far, thousands of victims affected in at least 17 countries. Experts say hackers attacked through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructures. The U.S. based IT management company Kaseya chief among them.

“We just shut everything down. We’ve identified the issue. We’re in patching it,” said the CEO of Kaseya.

Experts said at least a thousand companies that rely on Kaseya for remote IT services have been paralyzed, mostly small to medium sized business.

In a joint statement, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security says they “will reach out to identified victims to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk.”

But the impact, beyond well beyond the U.S.

A Swedish grocery store chain reportedly had to close most of its 800 stores over the weekend because its cash registers were locked up in this attack.

Security experts say a Russian-linked gang is behind this latest attack. Independent cyber experts point to an affiliate of the notorious Revil Gang. The same group that extorted millions from the meat-processor JBS.

The FBI is urging companies affected to contact them. Revil offered a universal decryptor software key for all affected machines in exchange for $70 million in cryptocurrency.