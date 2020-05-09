Labor Department releases bleak job report saying 20.5 million Americans lost jobs in April

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – As the country tries to figure when and how to safely re-open, the Labor Department released a bleak jobs report for April.

On Friday morning, there were new numbers released by the Labor Department that showed the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression with 14.7% of Americans unemployed and 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

“You know, not having the financial income obviously makes things troublesome with student loans, mortgage, and all sorts of bills. So, trying to fight that is, you know, making it tough right now,” said Scott Warrick, a worker who was laid off from his job.

A record number of families are unable to make ends meet with food lines growing and nine million children under the age of 12 suffering from food insecurity and hunger while up to 10 million people are still waiting for their stimulus checks.

“Your choice is, ‘Do I pay my rent? Do I pay my bills? Do I feed my children?'” said Cheryl Murray, concerned citizen.

President Trump voiced his optimism on Fox and Friends Friday and pushed to get the country running again.

“Those jobs will all be back and they’ll be back very soon and next year we’re going to have a phenomenal year. People are ready to go. We’ve got to get it open. People are ready to go,” said President Trump.

As millions of Americans try to figure out how to balance their health and livelihoods, 44 states now easing restrictions, even as the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide continues to rise.

“So that increase in trend used to be in urban areas. Now the trend of 2% to 4% daily increases is happening in rural and suburban communities,” said Tom Bossert, ABC News Homeland Security analyist.

Health experts agree widespread testing will be key to safely re-opening the country, but the White House insists.

“If we tested every single American in this country at this moment, we’d have to retest them an hour later and an hour later after that because at any moment, you could theoretically contract this virus. The notion that everyone needs to be tested is simply nonsensical,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

After one of his valets tested positive for COVID-19, the President and his staff said they will now be tested daily for the virus.