Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz’s team has already been snake-bitten by his players violating NCAA gambling regulations. Aaron Blom’s collegiate career is likely over, Noah Shannon’s has come into question, and the NCAA cracking down on college gambling on college sports is not ending anytime soon.

Ferentz doesn’t have the answer to the problem — but he did share some personal thoughts on the nature of the regulations themselves. Or rather, a story of Ferentz watching ESPN on his couch and being exposed to the projection of on the broadcast.

“They’re talking about spreads and all that. We got a really fancy TV system now — we got YouTube TV,” Ferentz said. So I got ESPNews — Mary’s opened the budget up a little bit.

“So I got ESPNews on and they got lines on the opening day of college football games on the left. So to think that kids aren’t going to be attracted that — and I understand they give you the ‘bet with us and we’ll give you a 300 free dollars or you can lose 300 of our dollars’ and then lose the rest of your money.

“It’s just like… let’s acknowledge that and let’s deal with it in a common sense way.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.