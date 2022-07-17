(The Hill) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said it was “quite crazy” if the Secret Service did in fact delete text messages the day before and the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Kinzinger, one of two Republicans sitting on the House select committee investigating the riot on Jan. 6, told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that the circumstances of the missing messages remain to be seen.

“We’re going to know more Tuesday,” Kinzinger said, noting that the committee had issued a subpoena for the records, which the agency said are no longer available due to the replacement of devices.

Kinzinger said a statement by the Secret Service proved to be “conflicting,” as the agency said only some of the records had been deleted and anything relevant to the investigation had been turned over.

“In the very least, it is quite crazy that the Secret Service would actually end up deleting anything related to one of the more infamous days in American history, particularly when it comes to the role of the Secret Service.”

Last month, the House panel heard testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said she heard that on Jan. 6, Trump lunged for the steering wheel and at an agent in his presidential vehicle, demanding that he join his supporters at the Capitol.

Kinzinger said that while he would welcome hearing directly from the Secret Service, it is unlikely the panel will hear from anyone in the agency about testifying by its next hearing on Thursday.