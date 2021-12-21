OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Kellogg’s strike has come to an end.

On Tuesday, workers involved with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Miller International Union (BCTGM) have voted to accept an agreement.

“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions,” BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said.

The agreement includes the following highlights:

• No take aways; No concessions

• No permanent two-tier system

• A clear path to regular full-time employment

• Plant closing moratorium: No plant shut downs through October 2026

• A significant increase in the pension multiplier

• Maintenance of cost of living raises