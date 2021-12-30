SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — With the temperatures getting lower, the Humane Society and Animal Control are reminding people to keep your furry friends warm.

“If you’re getting cold they are getting cold,” said Andy Oestreich, Humane Officer.

With frigid temperatures, our furry friends need to stay warm just as much as we do. For outdoor animals, owners need to make sure they have a shelter.

“The South Dakota codified law requires that you have shelter for an outdoor pet that will be exposed to the elements,” Oestreich said.

A closed off doghouse or a shed can be used to shield your pet, but make sure you are including food and fresh water.

Also consider bringing your outdoor pets inside.

“Unfortunately a lot of cats, a lot of times will crawl into the compartment of a vehicle to stay warm,” Oestreich said.

You can still take your dog for a walk, but be aware of the temperature.

“We need to pay attention to the body language,” Oestreich explained.

If a dog is lifting it’s paws, that means their feet are getting cold. Shorthair and older dogs cannot regulate their body heat as well, so shivering is an indicator it’s time to go inside.

“Just be really cautious of their feet pads, walking over ice and snow and salt, make the snow and ice gets out from their little toe pads,” said Julie Lindstrom, Animal Control Supervisor of Sioux Falls.

If you see a stray animal in the cold, you should call Animal Control right away.

“If you have stray animals in your neighborhood please give animal control a call, let us know and see how we can help you out with that, we don’t want those animals in the cold anymore than they want to be there,” Lindstrom said.

If you have a pet who has a lot of energy, there are things you can do inside. You can hide treats and let your dog sniff them out so they can get some exercise.

You can check out more ways to entertain your animal below.