Watch: Kansas City town hall discusses the impact of vaping on teens

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas City affiliate WDAF teamed up with doctors and researchers from The University of Kansas Cancer Center and Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools for a town hall on the impacts of vaping on teenagers.

Vaping is a problem in all of our communities across the metro area and across the nation, with more than 1 in 4 US teenagers reporting vaping in 2019.

These are the topics covered:

Marketing of e-cigarettes: This will include a discussion about how big tobacco is lying to kids about the safety of e-cigarettes.

The addictive nature of nicotine: This will include a discussion about how the nicotine in e-cigarettes is more addictive than cocaine.

The impact of e-cigarettes on teenagers’ brains: Panelist Dr. Laura Martin is an expert on this topic.

Health consequences: Our panelists will talk about the potential of raising the next generation of kids who could die in their 20s from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Doctors will also discuss how vaping impacts students from all areas and socio-economic groups.

There was also time for questions and answers from 60 students at the school.