NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A K-9 handler and former police officer says it is “highly suspicious” that cadaver dogs may have missed the apparent human remains found in a Florida reserve Wednesday, even if they were located underwater.

“If the body had been there, when they went by with cadaver dogs, and the body had been there for more than two or three minutes, the odor would have come through the water,” Kyle Heyen said on Dan Abrams Live. “They should have been able to locate that body.”

The FBI confirmed Wednesday that investigators found what appear to be human remains, along with personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie at the reserve.

The Laundrie family’s attorney told NewsNation that Laundrie’s parents “had initially advised law enforcement” that Brian may be in that area.

“It’s highly suspicious,” Heyen said. “If the body was there at that time, x weeks ago, and if it’s the same dog and the same quality of dog or same quality of training, they should have found him. They would have detected Laundrie’s body.”

Heyen is the principal and founder of Detector Dogs International, Inc. He says the methodology he trained with involved using actual human parts to teach the dogs.

“If the dogs are well trained, well maintained, and we’re in that area, then yeah, they should have smelled the odor of the human,” Heyen said.