Juul CEO steps down amid vaping controversy

(ABC News) – Juul’s CEO stepped down on Wednesday following backlash against the e-cigarette company’s marketing practices and a wave of illnesses linked to vaping in recent weeks.

Kevin Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive from Altria, which owns a major stake in Juul.

Juul said it does not plan to fight the Trump administration’s flavored e-cigarette ban and will suspend broadcast, print and digital advertising efforts in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.