Josh Duggar arrested; placed on a federal hold

This Washington County Detention Center photo, shows Josh Duggar after he was taken into custody on April 29, 2021.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Josh Duggar, from the television show “19 Kids and Counting,” is behind bars and has been placed on a federal hold.

It’s not yet clear why Duggar is in custody.

U.S. Marshals made the arrest on Thursday.

The arrest report only states, “hold for other department,” and no bond is listed.

Duggar will go before a judge at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge’s Courtroom Deputy for the U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas.

Last year, Duggar lost a real estate lawsuit over a fraudulent deal.

On November 20, 2019, federal agents went to Wholesale Motorcars in, Springdale, Arkansas. As of 2019, the location had Josh Duggar listed as the contact for the business, but he was not listed as the property owner, according to the Washington County Collector’s Office.

Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Bryan Cox confirmed at the time that there was an ongoing investigation at the location but wouldn’t go into specific details.

From the 2019 interview with Cox, he confirmed there is an “ongoing federal criminal investigation, however, given that there are no charges filed, HSI doesn’t discuss the nature of any type of investigation until, if or when, charges are filed. I can’t discuss the reason for our being there.”

Nexstar’s KNWA/FOX24 asked HSI if Josh Duggar is part of the investigation.

Cox said he couldn’t “speak to any individual that may be under investigation,” but confirmed that officials were at the address and spoke with individuals at the location.

This story is developing and will be updated.