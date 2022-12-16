(WFLA) – Actress Jane Fonda announced Thursday that her cancer is now in remission after months of treatment.

Fonda first announced her diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in September, saying she was supposed to undergo six months of chemotherapy to treat cancer in her lymphatic system.

However, in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!,” the actress and activist said her oncologist told her last week that her cancer was in remission and she would no longer need chemotherapy.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” Fonda wrote. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

Fonda said her first four chemotherapy treatments went well, but her last session was particularly rough on her health.

“The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally,” Fonda wrote.”Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week. Besides the rally, I did some lobbying and spoke twice at the Democracy Alliance all in an effort to stop Senator Joe Manchin’s side deal which climate activists call the Dirty Deal.”

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the seventh most common cancer in men and the sixth most common for women. Those who are diagnosed with this type of cancer have an overall five-year survival rate of 73%