J.C. Penney to close another 152 locations, cut about 1,000 jobs

FILE – In this May 8, 2020 file photo, a parking lot at a JC Penney store is empty in Roseville, Mich. JC Penney is closing 152 stores and cutting about 1,000 jobs. The retailer said Wednesday, July 15, that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

PLANO, Texas (AP/KCAU) – J.C. Penney has announced its organizational restructuring that includes aligning the workforce with its store optimization strategy and reduced store footprint.

The retail store chain said it has identified 152 store closures after a comprehensive evaluation of store performance and strategic fit for the company and is having ongoing productive negotiations with landlords.

Wednesday’s announcement follows a lengthy, structured, and thoughtful decision-making process.

The company will lower its workforce by around 1,000 corporate, field management, and international positions, in connection with the organizational realignment.

“Each of these associates has made valuable contributions to the legacy of JCPenney, and we are truly grateful for their service,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “These decisions are always extremely difficult, and I would like to thank these associates for their hard work and dedication. We are committed to supporting them during this period of transition.”

Officials said this organizational restructuring will create a smaller, more financially flexible company, and will ensure that J.C. Penney emerges from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as an even stronger retailer.

“The global health and economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced retailers to make difficult decisions. For JCPenney, that includes reducing our footprint and accelerating our store optimization strategy while we implement our Plan for Renewal. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we will continue to make thoughtful and strategic choices to Offer Compelling Merchandise, Drive Traffic, Deliver an Engaging Experience, Fuel Growth, and Build a Results-Minded Culture to ensure that JCPenney remains at the heart of America’s communities for decades to come.” From Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of J.C. Penney

The company adds that it’s providing a comprehensive benefits package for its departing associates, including severance for eligible associates, healthcare coverage through COBRA for those enrolled in the benefits, outplacement support, compensation for unused paid time off, and extended discount benefits.

The retail store chain announced on May 15 that it entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders holding about 70% of its first-lien debt to lower the company’s outstanding indebtedness and strengthen its financial position.

J.C. Penney filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to implement the financial restructuring plan.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

