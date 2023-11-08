Unlike her father and brothers before her, Ivanka Trump’s testimony in a civil case that targets the family business was largely subdued on Wednesday.

The former president’s daughter spent hours on the witness stand, fielding questions from both state lawyers and those representing former President Trump, who is one of several defendants in the case. Ivanka Trump was later previously as a defendant in the matter.

The trial began on Oct. 2 and is expected to last until mid-December. Ivanka Trump was the state’s last witness to be called to the stand this week. The defense will present its case to the judge, and it’s own set of witnesses begining Monday.

Follow below for a recap of the day’s events from The Hill’s Ella Lee in the courtroom in New York.