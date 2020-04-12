IRS deposits first Economic Impact Payments into bank accounts

WASHINGTON (CNN) – You might want to check your bank account for some extra money.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said it made an initial wave of stimulus payments.

The IRS said direct-deposits will continue over the next several days.

The agency is starting with people who have provided banking information while filing taxes in the past few years.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

But people who haven’t used direct deposits will get checks by mail and that could take weeks or even months.

Only people under the income limit are eligible.

The money is from Congress’ $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

It’s aimed at keeping Americans and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.