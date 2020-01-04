Iran said ‘harsh retaliation’ to U.S. after airstrike kills Iranian general

BAGHDAD and NEW YORK, (ABC NEWS/KCAU) – Tensions between the U.S. and Iran reaching a boiling point Friday, after a U.S. drone strike killed a high-ranking Iranian general.

General Qassem Soleimani was killed late Thursday night after a U.S. airstrike targeted a convoy near the airport in Baghdad.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the general was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in the region.

Now, Iran is vowing ‘harsh retaliation’ against the U.S.

In the aftermath of the attack, the U.S. has told Americans to leave Iraq, and other world leaders are calling for de-escalation.

Some are even wondering if the United States is on the brink of another war.

The American drone strike, which killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, already sending shockwaves around the world.

The U.S. has sent 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East, as President Trump praised as what he as a military victory.

“Last night, at my direction, the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world,” said President Trump.

One. U.S. official and a source that’s familiar with the matter told ABC that Soleimani was planning a series of attacks across Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria.

In Washington, the President’s supporters lauding that swift action.

“The architect and chief engineer of the world’s most active state sponsor of terrorism has been removed from the battlefield at the hands of the United States military,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.

But world leaders are urging caution, with some fearing further escalation.

The attack took place at Baghdad International Airport, home of U.S. ally Iraq, also drawing condemnation from their prime minister, as a breach of his country’s sovereignty.

Iranians took to the streets as their supreme leader vows “severe revenge” against the United States, perhaps turning the thousands of American troops and intelligence workers in the region into targets.

Some Democrats are upset that they weren’t involved in the decision to strike, now they’re concerned about the consequences moving forward.

This action may well have brought our nation closer to another endless war. Exactly the kind of endless war the president promised he would not drag us into,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.

A major question now is not if, but, how Iran will respond with the possibility of attacking oil tankers or ships like they were accused of doing last year, by launching cyber offenses against the U.S. or by trying to take down a prominent American military or diplomatic official as retribution.



While some lawmakers are praising the airstrike against Iran, others are worried what the long term effects will be.

While hosting a town hall in eastern Iowa on Friday, former Vice-President and presidential candidate Joe Biden did not mince words when asked about the attack.

“The last thing we need is another major conflict in the Persian Gulf right now. So I’m just concerned that he’s thought through the second and third iterations of this. So far, I have not seen that but there’s a lot at stake,” said former Vice-President Joe Biden.

Lawmakers in the tri-state area are speaking out after the attack.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst saying the Iranian general has “orchestrated heinous and reckless actions, including the slaughter of Americans for far too long. Now at the direction of President Trump, he has been brought to justice.”

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer echoing that sentiment, saying “The President’s decisive action sends a message that while our goal must be peace, the United States will not tolerate Iranian provocations or further attacks on Americans.”