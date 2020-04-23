Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned he ordered his forces to potentially target the U.S. Navy after President Donald Trump’s tweet a day earlier threatening to sink Iranian vessels.
Iran separately summoned the Swiss ambassador, who looks out for America’s interests in the country, to complain Thursday about Trump’s threat coming amid months of escalating attacks between the two countries.
While the coronavirus pandemic temporarily paused those tensions, Iran has since begun pushing back against the Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy both militarily and diplomatically.
The Guard also launched Iran’s first military satellite Wednesday, unveiling a previously secret space program.
