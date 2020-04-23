Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet

In this photo released Wednesday, April 22, 2020, by Sepahnews, an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from an undisclosed site believed to be in Iran’s Semnan province. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday it put the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite into orbit, dramatically unveiling what experts described as a secret space program with a surprise launch that came amid wider tensions with the United States. (Sepahnews via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned he ordered his forces to potentially target the U.S. Navy after President Donald Trump’s tweet a day earlier threatening to sink Iranian vessels.

Iran separately summoned the Swiss ambassador, who looks out for America’s interests in the country, to complain Thursday about Trump’s threat coming amid months of escalating attacks between the two countries.

While the coronavirus pandemic temporarily paused those tensions, Iran has since begun pushing back against the Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy both militarily and diplomatically.

The Guard also launched Iran’s first military satellite Wednesday, unveiling a previously secret space program.

