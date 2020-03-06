Iowa regents suspends international travel for students, faculty

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, international travel by state universities are being restricted.

The Iowa Board of Regents announced Thursday that all trips outside the United States for public university students has been canceled for the next 30 days.

Certain students and faculty currently outside the country are being recalled as well.

The University of Nebraska Lincoln also suspended student travel outside the United States for the rest of the 2020 spring semester, and it could be extended through the summer.

