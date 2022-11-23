WASHINGTON (KCAU) — The Biden Administration has allocated more than $5.7 million to Iowa to help improve high-speed internet.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Iowa as recipient of the first “Internet for All” grants.

The money will be used to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet throughout Iowa. $5 million will go fund various activities including increasing capacity and staffing at Iowa’s broadband office while more than $700,000 will go towards multiple projects that include the creation of an Iowa Digital Equity Plan.