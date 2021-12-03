Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, confers with city engineer Charles Williams at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, a Ridgeland based facility near Jackson, Miss., about longstanding water issues that have plagued the city, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The visit was one of several stops in a week-long “Journey to Justice” tour through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, spotlighting longstanding environmental concerns in historically marginalized communities. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country.

The allocation for next year is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion.

The EPA funding comes through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.