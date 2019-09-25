Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry

(KCAU) — With the House announcing the impeachment inquiry for President Trump. Many leaders in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota are speaking out.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry following reports that Trump may have asked for help in this reelection bid from a foreign government.

In Iowa, Republican lawmakers, are against the impeachment inquiry saying the Democrats should be focusing more on the issues that affect everyday lives of citizens.

4th Distrct Rep. Steve King’s statement (video):

“Nancy Pelosi has announced an impeachment inquiry into the President of the United States of America. This is a stunning and astonishing thing for a Speaker to do, who has been resistant to this idea for a long time. It looks to me now like the hard-core leftists, those activists, the Quad Squad, have taken over the agenda of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives.”

“Speaker Pelosi said this: ‘for his betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.’ Those three things don’t match up to me. It looks to me like the President has not betrayed his oath of office, he’s not betrayed our national security, he’s strengthened our national security in many, many, many ways. Betrayal of the integrity of our elections? How can that be when Robert Mueller didn’t come up with anything. The public saw that whole report.”

“This is an appalling violation of the patriotism that should come from all of us. Each one of them took an oath of office too, and they are violating it if they think that this is a line-up of impeachable offenses. And, by the way, the accuser on Ukraine is an accuser that has no firsthand knowledge and all this information is going to be made available tomorrow by the President of the United States. And we’re going to find out agaThis is an appalling violation of the patriotism that should come from all in that he’s been telling the American people the truth, and these other people around here, they are part of the resistance movement and they are undermining this Constitution. They’re putting the Constitution at risk by trying to unseat a duly elected President of the United States through a vicious impeachment movement that came sooner than I expected, and I think it’s going to end up in a flop, and there will be a price paid at the election box.”



Sen. Chuck Grassley’s statement:

“The president said he will release tomorrow the full, unclassified transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president. That level of transparency is extraordinary from any White House. The leadership of the Senate intelligence committee is also working to do its part and hear from the alleged whistleblower and intelligence officials.

Unfortunately, instead of waiting to learn the facts by reviewing that transcript or hearing from the whistleblower, Democrats have moved straight to starting the impeachment process. Democrats have been searching for any reason to impeach President Trump since his inauguration because they couldn’t accept the results of the 2016 election.

This all reeks of hypocrisy considering former Vice President Joe Biden has already said he used his office and taxpayer dollars to pressure Ukraine’s president into taking specific law enforcement actions that directly benefited his son. The attention on unverified reports instead of an on-record admission shows why Americans are so distrustful of politicians and the media.

If Democrats use impeachment proceedings as a basis to not act on policy that will directly benefit Americans like the USMCA or lowering prescription drug prices, that would prove they’re more interested in politics and opposing the president at all costs than serving the American people. For my part, I’ll continue focusing on the issues that affect the everyday lives of Iowans. I hope my Democrat colleagues return to doing the same for their constituents.”

Sen. Kim Ernst’s statement:

“House Democrats have spent more than two years—since the morning of November 9, 2016—engaging in antics to undermine President Trump. The fact that they are pushing for impeachment is no surprise, as their motives have always been crystal clear. The Senate Intelligence Committee, in a thoughtful and bipartisan manner, is doing its job and looking into the claims by the whistleblower, and I support that effort. Shame on the House Democrats if they use impeachment as an excuse to play politics instead of focusing on issues that affect the livelihoods of Iowans across our state.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic lawmakers are for the impeachment inquiry saying it’s justified because Americans deserve the full truth.

2nd District Rep. Dave Loebsack’s statement:

“I have felt the need to proceed judiciously given the high constitutional requirements of impeachment, but President Trump’s actions and obstruction require this step of establishing an impeachment inquiry. It is unfortunate that we have ended up at this point. The American people deserve the full truth and it has reached the point where there is no other way to get the necessary information and an impeachment inquiry is justified.”

1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s statement:

“I have always supported Congress and our House committees in defending our democracy and Constitution. The impeachment inquiry requested today is needed to continue that work. It’s imperative we stand up for our country and hold those accountable who hurt our democracy.

Whether Republican or Democrat, there’s no question that a president who threatens a foreign leader and our national security for their own personal gain, and uses taxpayer dollars to do it, is not upholding their constitutional responsibilities.

While the appropriate committees do their work, I will not be distracted from my top priorities of continuing to uplift the needs of Iowans, as we’ve been doing from day one, focusing on common-sense solutions to lower the cost of prescription drugs, bringing much-needed investment to our crumbling infrastructure, and having the backs of our farmers left behind by an administration that values big oil over renewable fuels. We must stay focused and we must continue to do our jobs to move our country forward.”

3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne:

“When I was sworn into office, I took an oath under God to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Using the Oval Office to pressure a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent is a clear abuse of power. Beyond an abuse of power, allegations that the President threatened to leverage U.S. taxpayer dollars to extort a foreign government, if true, constitute an unequivocal violation of our federal laws and the U.S. Constitution I swore to defend.

“For the sake of our national security and our democracy, these serious allegations require independent Congressional investigation unobstructed by this Administration. Congress has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and to take appropriate steps to open an impeachment inquiry.

“If the President, as he has said, has nothing to hide, then he should allow the whistleblower to provide the full complaint to House and Senate Intelligence Committees. I look forward to reviewing the full transcript of the President’s call tomorrow and hearing from the Acting Director of National Intelligence later this week, where I expect him to provide all relevant information so Congress can make an informed decision.”

The two Nebraska Republican lawmakers who released a statement were Sen. Ben Sasse and 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith.

Sen. Ben Sasse’s statement:

“I’m glad the President agreed with the requests a number of us have been making that the administration release this unredacted transcript. The President should also provide all additional relevant materials to the Committee. At a time when foreign powers work every day to exploit our divisions, it’s important for public trust that Americans know what did and did not happen here. We need shared facts. As the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence fulfills its oversight responsibilities, this first release is the right choice for the country.”

3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith’s statement:

Based on the current facts, there has been an extreme rush to judgement. @realDonaldTrump stated he will release the transcripts of the call. I implore Congress to gather all facts before taking any action. — Rep. Adrian Smith (@RepAdrianSmith) September 24, 2019

As for South Dakota, their Republican lawmakers, Sen. Mike Rounds and Gov. Kristi Noem claimed the Congress has bigger issues to worry about and Sen. John Thune added there is not enough information to make a conclusion. Rep. Dusty Johnson is happy that Tramp plans to release the transcript of the call.

Sen. Mike Rounds’ statement:

“Democrats have been intent on impeaching the president since day one, so their announcement is no surprise. I wish they would spend this much energy on improving the lives of South Dakotans, such as passing the USMCA, getting our fiscal house in order and reducing burdensome regulations.”

Gov. Kristi Noem’s full statement, via Twitter:

If @SpeakerPelosi and her caucus spent as much time on legislation as this investigation, they might have passed #USMCA by now. They might have done a lot of good things that South Dakotans need from DC. The 2016 election is over. @realDonaldTrump is president. He has my support. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 24, 2019

Sen. John Thune’s full statement:

“Facts matter, especially when considering something as serious as pursuing an impeachment inquiry, and we simply do not have all of the information that we – Republicans and Democrats – need to reach a fully informed conclusion. Without all of the facts, and despite the president’s willingness to release additional information, it’s pretty obvious that congressional Democrats have allowed their disdain for this president to lead them to a politically driven conclusion that many in the far-left wing of their party have long desired. I’m disappointed Democrats are so obviously letting politics preempt the facts. I believe we should let the facts lead where they lead, just as we should let the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has a long history of bipartisan cooperation on issues like this one, do its work unimpeded and free from politics.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson’s statement:

“I’m supportive of greater transparency in government, and I’m glad the president plans to release the transcript of his call.”