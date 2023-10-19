WASHINGTON D.C. (WHO) — Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she received death threats after changing her vote for House Speaker on Wednesday.

Rep. Miller-Meeks voted for Representative Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House during the first round of voting, but switched her vote to Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger in the second round. She said in a statement that she changed her vote because she believed Jordan didn’t have enough votes to secure the nomination.

Since her vote for Granger, Miller-Meeks said in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she’s “received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls.”

You can read Miller-Meeks’ entire statement below: