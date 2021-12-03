Indigenous gamers advocate for representation and education

Aretha Greatrix is shown on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at her home in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Greatrix, who is from Kashechewan First Nation in the James Bay area of northern Ontario, has been streaming video games on her channel SimplyAretha for more than a year. Greatrix, who was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, is focused on fostering community among Indigenous streamers. (Aretha Greatrix via AP)

Marlon Weekusk, a member of the Onion Lake Cree Nation, is known by his icon: a howling white wolf that has held significance for him throughout his spiritual journey as a Cree.

As well known as Weekusk’s identity is to his fans in the small world of Indigenous gaming, he realizes his culture goes almost completely unrecognized in the greater gaming world. And he is determined to change that by educating the online world while empowering other Indigenous content creators.

Weekusk is one of a growing group of Indigenous streamers who are bringing their cultures to their gaming platforms.