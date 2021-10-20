Indicted Nebraska GOP Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty

FILE – In this May 14, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks in Lincoln, Neb. Fortenberry expects to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire, the nine-term Republican said as he proclaimed his innocence and promised to fight the charges. In a YouTube video posted Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021, he said he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied to federal agents who were investigating illegal contributions to his campaign, and prosecutors revealed that they plan to call a top aide to the congressman as a trial witness.

Fortenberry made his initial appearance in federal court in Los Angeles via an online video-chatting service.

A judge ordered him to post a $50,000 bond and told him not to have any contact with prosecution witnesses outside of his attorney’s presence, but allowed him to avoid spending time in jail while the case proceeds.

Prosecutors also revealed that they plan to call Fortenberry’s longtime chief of staff, Dr. William “Reyn” Archer III, as a witness