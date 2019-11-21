In Bolivia, new leaders emerge in camp of ousted Morales

Pedestrians take cover from tear gas launched by security forces at anti-government demonstrators in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Backers of former President Evo Morales have taken to the streets asking for his return since he resigned on Nov. 10 under pressure from the military after weeks of protests against him over a disputed election he claim to have won. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Several figures in the political party of former Bolivian President Evo Morales are gaining prominence as the country struggles to stabilize after a month of deadly violence.

The emergence of new indigenous leaders in the Movement Toward Socialism party raises questions about the role of Morales, who resigned Nov. 10 after a disputed election in October and sought asylum in Mexico.

There appear to be divisions in the party, with some members saying Morales should let others lead. However, one party lawmaker has suggested Morales is entitled to be a candidate in any new elections.

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, has sent a bill on holding new elections to congress, which is dominated by the Movement Toward Socialism.

Morales claimed victory in last month’s vote, but the opposition alleged fraud.